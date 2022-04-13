Oklahoma DE Marcus Stripling Thinks the Team is 'Getting Back to OU' Under Brent Venables

OU defensive end Marcus Stripling is yet another Sooner defender who has bought into the culture Brent Venables is trying to establish in Norman.

NORMAN — Marcus Stripling can already tell things are going to be different in Norman next season.

Just three weeks into his first spring practice under Brent Venables’ new staff, Stripling has arrived at the same conclusion as many of his teammates — the Sooners are going to be a lot tougher under their new head coach.

“I just feel like we’re getting back to OU, the roots of OU and what really started OU football and how we used to play,” Stripling said during a media availability on Monday. “I feel like we’re bringing that attribute back this year and we’ll be way more physical and dominant on both sides of the ball.”

Stripling said the new mindset will serve him well as he tries to build on his nice close to last season.



When Isaiah Thomas and Nik Bonitto opted out of the Alamo Bowl, there were plenty more opportunities for OU’s young edge rushers to show out.

Stripling made the most of his chances, as he got in on four tackles and logged a quarterback sack.

As the offseason changes unfolded, Stripling said he didn’t really consider transferring from Oklahoma, as there was still plenty he wanted to accomplish in the crimson and cream.

“I just got to hone in on me and my game and take my game to the next level, develop for the NFL,” Stripling said. “I didn’t want to really move around and go to a different school. I just wanted to make this situation right here work because this is what I chose when I was a kid.

“And I have dreams, aspirations of playing in that stadium and making big things happen.”

Now, the senior from Houston thinks he can progress even more in the new defensive scheme.

“I love this defense,” Stripling said. “I feel like this defense creates a lot of opportunities for me in my skillsets and my attributes. I really can show off the type of player I am in this defense.

“… I feel like we have an NFL-type of concept. I feel like we’ll be able to get after people on third down. I feel like people are not going to have as many conversions on third down. I feel like our run defense is going to be amazing. I’m just excited to see it out there on the field.”

New defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis has specifically had a big impact on Stripling.

A relative unknown headed into the season as a position coach, Stripling said Chavis is a well-rounded coach who has already helped him add to multiple facets of his game.

“(Chavis) made me a better run player, made me a better pass rusher, too,” Stripling said. “So he’s very versatile. He’s not just a type of coach like pass coach or a run coach, he’s everything.”

The positivity will likely persist through the rest of spring ball as the team continues their preparations to take the field for the first time under Venables this fall.

“Just being around the guys, it’s like a new wave coming in right now,” Stripling said. “It’s positive.”

