Oklahoma DL Accepts Invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson’s next step is now clear.

Johnson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Played in Orlando, the Hula Bowl is a college football all-star event that will invite 100 senior athletes to complete in front of scouts from the NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL.

A graduate transfer from Tulane, Johnson recorded 18 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss this season for the Sooners.

Throughout his five seasons of experience in college football, Johnson recorded 10 quarterback sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and 70 tackles at the heart of Tulane and Oklahoma’s defensive lines.

The 6-foot-2 305-pound defensive lineman’s college career will end in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, as Johnson has no more years of eligibility left after the 2022 season.

Last year, no Sooners participated in the Hula Bowl.

Johnson isn’t the only OU player to hit the all-star game circuit in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have all accepted invites to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, and punter Michael Turk has committed to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

The 2023 Hula Bowl will play on Jan. 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium.

