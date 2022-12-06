Skip to main content

Oklahoma DL Accepts Invite to the 2023 Hula Bowl

Defensive tackle Jeffery Johnson will be headed to the 2023 Hula Bowl as he prepares for his next step after playing his final college season at Oklahoma.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Jeffery Johnson’s next step is now clear.

Johnson has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Hula Bowl, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Played in Orlando, the Hula Bowl is a college football all-star event that will invite 100 senior athletes to complete in front of scouts from the NFL, XFL, USFL and CFL.

A graduate transfer from Tulane, Johnson recorded 18 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss this season for the Sooners.

Throughout his five seasons of experience in college football, Johnson recorded 10 quarterback sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss and 70 tackles at the heart of Tulane and Oklahoma’s defensive lines.

The 6-foot-2 305-pound defensive lineman’s college career will end in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State, as Johnson has no more years of eligibility left after the 2022 season.

Last year, no Sooners participated in the Hula Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson isn’t the only OU player to hit the all-star game circuit in preparation for the NFL Draft.

Running back Eric Gray, offensive tackle Wanya Morris and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond have all accepted invites to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL, and punter Michael Turk has committed to play in the East-West Shrine Game.

The 2023 Hula Bowl will play on Jan. 14 at UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Roy Williams HOF Interview
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma DB Roy Williams Hall of Fame Interview

By Josh Callaway
Brent Venables 4
Football

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Talks Portal Departures Who 'Did Not Contribute in Any Way'

By John E. Hoover
12-5-22 Porter Moser (Pre-Kansas City)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
Brian Darby
Football

Another Oklahoma WR Announces Entry Into Transfer Portal

By Ross Lovelace
Cedric Roberts
Football

Another Oklahoma Freshman DL Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
W-Clayton Smith-HORIZ
Football

Oklahoma LB Enters Transfer Portal

By John E. Hoover
Brent Venables Kent presser
Football

Five Positions Oklahoma Could Target in the Transfer Portal

By Ryan Chapman
FB - Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers
Football

Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Will Soon be on the Move Again

By Ryan Chapman