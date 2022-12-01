Oklahoma DL Accepts Senior Bowl Invitation

A third Oklahoma Sooner has accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Jalen Redmond, OU’s redshirt junior defensive lineman from Midwest City, OK, joined running back Eric Gray and offensive tackle Wanya Morris and is headed to Mobile, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday morning.

The 6-foot-3 lineman finished the 2022 regular season with 23 tackles, four quarterback sacks and 10 tackles for loss while also deflecting four passes at the line of scrimmage.

In four seasons for the Sooners (Redmond opted out of the 2020 season), he totaled 71 tackles and 14 sacks.

His best season came as a redshirt freshman where he set his career-high with 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Redmond also had a highlight touchdown in 2021 when he returned a fumble forced by Key Lawrence against Iowa State for a touchdown, helloing the Sooners notch a close 28-21 win.

This season, Redmond was able to play in every regular season game for the first time in his career, as he’s been unfortunately bitten by the injury bug throughout his time in Norman.

As a true freshman he appeared in two games, before playing 10 games in 2019 and eight games in 2021.

The Senior Bowl is a crucial step in the draft process for upperclassmen.

Before the game, a week of practices is held in Mobile, AL, run by two active NFL coaching staffs.

The practice days allow each player to not only go up against other standouts in the draft pool, but also working directly under NFL coaching with plenty of scouts present.

OU defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was a big winner in last year’s Senior Bowl, as he won the game’s MVP.

The 2023 Senior Bowl will play on Feb. 4, 2023 and is scheduled to kickoff at 1:30 p.m.

