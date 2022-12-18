Oklahoma DL Officially Opts Out of Bowl Game, Declares for NFL Draft

One of Oklahoma’s best defensive players makes it official.

After it was widely expected and even referenced by head coach Brent Venables, redshirt junior defensive lineman Jalen Redmond officially announced he would be opting out of the Cheez-It Bowl to prepare for the NFL Draft on Sunday.

“Sooner Nation, I would like to thank God for all the virtues that I have in my life,” Redmond wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “Without him, this would not be possible. To my parents, thank you for instilling the morals, values and ethics that are necessary to prepare me for life’s journey. Life’s path is unpredictable, but with your love and support, I can certainly accomplish anything while conquering the obstacles that may temporarily impede my progress. I love you.

“To Sooner Nation, thank you for always embracing me unconditionally week in and week out. This experience has been amazing and one that will last a lifetime. To my teammates, thank you for your inspiration, your passion and your loyalty. Thank you for your commitment to excellence which is unparalleled. The battles that we have shared on Saturday afternoon will be ingrained in my heart forever. I have experienced a brotherhood that will remain until the end of time.

“To my coaches, I have the utmost amount of appreciation for teaching me the definition of accountability and that no single individual defines or makes a team. Thank you for embracing unity, a necessity to be be productive not only on the field, but in life.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play NFL football. Thus, after taking significant time to soul search and pray about my options, it is now time to continue my journey to fulfill a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. At this time, I have decided to forgo the Cheez-It Bowl and being training for the biggest test of my life, the NFL Draft. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Sooner Nation!”

A local product from nearby Midwest City, OK, Redmond served as one of the key pieces of the Oklahoma defense in 2022.

Playing in all 12 games, Redmond totaled 23 tackles with ten tackles for loss and four sacks.

While he is only now making the decision publicly official, Redmond was announced as having accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this month on Dec. 1.

Rated as a 5-star prospect by 247Sports in the 2018 recruiting class, he showcased a disruptive ability on the field throughout his ability when he was able to remain healthy.

Thankfully for Redmond and the Sooners, he did just that in 2022 not missing any games - albeit with his snaps heavily limited in a Week 11 tilt against West Virginia.