Oklahoma Falls in AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After Bedlam Loss

The Sooners suffered their second loss of the year on Saturday night falling to Oklahoma State 37-33 in Stillwater.

The Big 12 title streak is over and the College Football Playoff hopes have been dashed after Oklahoma suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night, falling to Bedlam rival Oklahoma State 37-33 in Stillwater, OK.

The Sooners played well at times, taking a nine-point lead in the second half, but in the end the Cowboys were too much for Caleb Williams and Oklahoma and outlasted Lincoln Riley’s bunch in a Bedlam classic.

As one might expect, the loss provided a slide for the Sooners in the latest AP Top 25, as they have moved down three spots to No. 13.

Once again, Georgia remains at No. 1 after crushing Georgia Tech with Michigan making a big leap to No. 2 after their big win over Ohio State.

Cincinnati then leap-frogged Alabama for the No. 3 spot with the Crimson Tide falling to No. 4 after their close call with Auburn.

Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Baylor and Oregon then round out the rest of the top-10.

The Sooners also slipped in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, moving down two spots to No. 11.

In the coaches’ rankings, Alabama remains No. 2 behind Georgia with Michigan, Cincinnati and Oklahoma State landing in spots 3-5, respectively.

As for what’s next for Oklahoma, they will have something they aren’t used to: championship weekend off.

The Sooners will instead rest up and await their bowl destination to be announced next Sunday.

