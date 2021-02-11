Oklahoma finalizes 2021 football schedule

Sooners have six home games, including the Big 12 opener vs. West Virginia, and Bedlam on Thanksgiving weekend.

With the help of the Big 12 Conference, Oklahoma finalized its 2021 football schedule on Thursday.

The league announced its conference schedule, allowing OU to wrap up the final phase of its upcoming schedule.

Lincoln Riley Photo: OU Athletics

OU is down to play six home games and six games away from Norman, including the Bedlam game back on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27 in Stillwater) and the league opener against West Virginia (Sept. 25 in Norman).

2021 Oklahoma football schedule

Sept. 4: at Tulane

Sept. 11: Western Carolina

Sept. 18: Nebraska

Sept. 25: West Virginia

Oct. 2: at Kansas State

Oct. 9: Texas (at Dallas)

Oct. 16: TCU

Oct. 23: at Kansas

Oct. 30: Texas Tech

Nov. 6: OPEN

Nov. 13: at Baylor

Nov. 20: Iowa State

Nov. 27: at Oklahoma State

OU’s non-conference schedule — Sept. 4 at Tulane, Sept. 11 against Western Carolina, and Sept. 18 against Nebraska in Norman — has been known since 2019.

The Sooners have home games against Texas Tech, West Virginia, Iowa State and TCU to Norman this year, while hitting the road for games against Oklahoma State, Kansas, Kansas State and Baylor.

OU plays Texas in Dallas on Oct. 9.

The schedule release was part of the finalization of the Big 12's schedule rollout.

Oklahoma opens Big 12 play on Sept. 25 at home against West Virginia, then travels to Kansas State on Oct. 2. The Wildcats have beaten the Sooners two years in a row.

Then comes the Red River Rivalry against Texas at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. OU has won nine of the last 12 meetings (Texas is the home team).

October includes a home game vs. TCU on the 16th, a trip to Kansas on the 23rd and a home game with Texas Tech on the 30th.

The Sooners start November with an open date, then visit Baylor on Nov. 13th. On OU's last trip to Waco, the Sooners pulled off the biggest comeback win in school history. Iowa State comes to Norman on Nov. 20 in a rematch of last year's Big 12 Championship game, won 27-21 by OU. The Thanksgiving Bedlam showdown closes the regular season on Nov. 27.

The Big 12 Championship Game is Saturday, Dec. 4, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. OU has won six consecutive Big 12 titles, including all four since the title game was reconstituted.

Early TV selections will be announced in June.