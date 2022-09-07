Oklahoma Freshman Jovantae Barnes Relishing Chance to Play for DeMarco Murray

NORMAN — In the fourth quarter of Oklahoma’s season opener, Jovantae Barnes announced himself to the Sooner fanbase.

The true freshman running back took his first collegiate carry for 15 yards before doling a punishing blow to UTEP’s Kobe Hylton.

Though he had to recover his own fumble in the aftermath of the play, Barnes bursted to the second level and lowered his shoulder, delivering on the physicality Barnes had been said to bring to the table all spring and summer.

Barnes’ first carry even impressed head coach Brent Venables.

“When you saw Barnes get that first handoff, you’re like, ‘Whoa,’ ” Venables said Tuesday.

Barnes finished the game with four rushes for 25 yards, but the most important takeaway from the experience was the Las Vegas native finally got to take the field donning the Crimson and Cream.

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK Freshman running back Jovantae Barnes drew rave reviews during spring practice BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK Barnes battled through a hamstring injury early in fall camp to make his OU debut against UTEP BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK Barnes carried the ball four times for 25 yards in Oklahoma's season-opening victory last Saturday

“I felt like it was amazing,” Barnes said after practice on Monday. “When they recruited me, you could feel the crowd and everything and I couldn’t wait to play in it. Saturday was surreal. It was unbelievable.

“I couldn’t believe that I was actually here. It felt like I just got here last week or last month, but I got here nine months ago and I’ve been grinding. It felt great to play in a game.”

The entire experience has been a blur for Barnes, who had always dreamed of playing under running backs coach DeMarco Murray.

“I felt like ever since recruitment, I always wanted to come to OU,” Barnes said. “During my (official visits), schools made it harder for me and stressful. But in the back of my head, the running backs coach that I wanted to be coached by was DeMarco.

“I felt like he wanted me to be his protégé. You can see some of his playing style in me and it was kind of like a no-brainer. I want to be coached by someone who's played the game, who has came from Vegas and went to OU. He did the same thing that I’ve had.”

That faith in Murray made it even easier for Barnes as the Sooners underwent their coaching transition last winter.

Murray acted quickly to let Barnes know he wasn’t leaving Norman, quelling any potential concerns Barnes may have had about his next step.

“He made it known that he was going to stay right away,” Barnes said. “I talked to him about it and obviously I told him anywhere he was going, I was going. That’s if he went to a different college or if he stayed here. If he stayed here, I’d stay here too.

“He made it known that he was staying here and he wasn’t going anywhere and this was the place he wanted to be. I knew I was coming to OU right away as soon as he said that.”

Once he arrived in Norman, Barnes hit the ground running.

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system affords chances to plenty of ball carriers as last year at Ole Miss, four different Rebels carried the ball more than 100 times.

Knowing the opportunity would be there to see the field early if he earned the chance, Barnes set out to repay Murray’s belief in him.

“Jovantae — you saw how explosive he was the moment he touched the ball,” Venables said. “It just looked different, probably for everybody. And as he showed in the spring, he's got great maturity to him. The game isn't too hard for him.

"And he's just a little bit banged up with a hamstring in the early part of camp. So that didn't help him. But we know he's got great instincts. He's a big guy. Same thing — plays behind his pads very well. Really, really explosive. And he's got a great, great demeanor about him, too, from a freshman standpoint. Very mature.”

In the nine short months he’s been on campus, Barnes said he’s already absorbed a ton of intricacies of the running back position from Murray, and he’s excited to continue to grow under the former OU star.

“He taught me so much about reading defenses and making sure you are staying skinny through holes,” Barnes said. “In high school, I did not know that. In high school, you could see me see the hole and accelerate right through it. I’m taking more time, being patient with more stuff and reading the defense easier.

“… (Murray) has been an amazing leader, an amazing coach. It’s kind of like a big brother. I wouldn’t ask for anyone else. It’s an amazing choice. He’s been teaching me things like how to be a man. It’s not only about football. It was a life choice, not only a football choice. It’s one of the best choices I’ve made in my life.”

