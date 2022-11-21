Skip to main content

Oklahoma Gains Commitment From 2023 Defensive Lineman

2023 defensive lineman Ashton Sanders from Los Angeles, CA announced his commitment to the Sooners on Sunday night.

It didn’t take long for Oklahoma to cash in on a successful Bedlam weekend.

The Sooners got some good news on Sunday night, gaining the commitment of 2023 3-star defensive lineman Ashton Sanders out of Cathedral High School in Los Angeles, CA.

Sanders, like so many others, was in attendance at Saturday night’s game against Oklahoma State on an official visit.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds, the California product is ranked as the No. 79 defensive line recruit in the country and the No. 62 prospect in the state of California in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Sanders also holds offers from Wisconsin, California, Notre Dame, Utah and Washington among several others.

The addition of Sanders brings Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class back up to 21 commits as he joins EDGE P.J. Adebawore, safety Makari Vickers, linebacker Samuel Omosigho, defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, linebacker Lewis Carter, cornerback Jasiah Wagoner and linebacker Phil Picciotti as primarily defensive players committed in the class (not including players who play both sides of the football).

AllSooners will continue to provide updates as the ramifications of the Sooners’ huge recruiting weekend for Bedlam continue to reveal themselves in the coming days and weeks. 

