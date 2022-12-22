Oklahoma Gains Transfer Defensive Back From Texas Tech

Brent Venables said there would be more additions, and it didn’t take long for that to come to fruition.

Oklahoma has dipped back into the transfer portal on Thursday, gaining a commitment from Texas Tech junior defensive back Reggie Pearson Jr.

Pearson is a veteran player, having spent the previous two seasons with the Red Raiders after spending the first three years of collegiate career at Wisconsin.

In 2022, he played in all 12 games for Texas Tech totaling up 55 tackles and snagging two interceptions with four pass deflections.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, the Detroit native comes to the Sooners as a graduate transfer - meaning that he will be immediately eligible to play for Oklahoma this season and contribute in the secondary.

While some key faces in the back end of OU’s defense will be returning next season such as Billy Bowman, Woodi Washington and Key Lawrence, the Sooners do lose a bevy of players in the secondary including veteran Justin Broiles as well as a slew of younger players who provided some further options.

Pearson provides veteran depth and will certainly be an option for Oklahoma to turn to for either cornerbacks coach Jay Valai or safeties coach Brandon Hall’s units.

Pearson marks the fourth transfer portal addition for the Sooners this offseason, joining Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey, South Carolina tight end Austin Stogner, and Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough.