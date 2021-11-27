Oklahoma GameDay: After Baylor Victory, Sooners Must Win Bedlam

If the Sooners lose to Oklahoma State, they'll be eliminated from the Big 12 title game and their six-year reign as Big 12 champs will be officially over.

STILLWATER — Four hours from kickoff, Oklahoma now knows exactly what to do.

Ahead of tonight’s Bedlam showdown at Oklahoma State, the No. 10-ranked Sooners watched No. 8 Baylor handle Texas Tech on Saturday, erasing any doubt about the importance of their showdown with the No. 7-ranked Cowboys.

Beat OSU and the Sooners are in the Big 12 Championship Game, where they’ll stage a Bedlam rematch next week in Arlington, TX.

Baylor’s 27-24 victory over the Red Raiders in Waco earlier Saturday laid out a clear path for the Sooners:

If OU (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big 12) loses tonight at Boone Pickens Stadium, the Bears (10-2, 7-2) advance to play OSU (10-1, 7-1) next Saturday morning at Jerry World.

Both Baylor and Tech started backup quarterbacks, but the Bears held on to win when Texas Tech missed a 53-yard field goal as time expired. That would have forced overtime.

Technically, OU and Baylor would be tied for second in the standings, but the Bears get the title game bid because of their 27-14 victory over the Sooners in Waco two weeks ago.

Oklahoma State is a 4.5-point favorite tonight in Stillwater, but Oklahoma has won six in a row and has historically dominated the Bedlam series.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. on ABC.