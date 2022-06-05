Skip to main content

Oklahoma Gets Commitment From High-Level 2023 Wide Receiver

Keyon Brown is rated the No. 48 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

A key addition to Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class.

Just two weeks after losing a high-level wide receiver commit in Ashton Cozart, the Sooners have added another in 4-star Keyon Brown out of James Rickards High School in Tallahassee, FL.

Brown is rated the No. 48 wide receiver and the No. 67 player in the state of Florida by 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Oklahoma moved quickly on Brown recently having had him in Norman for a visit and officially offering him just three days ago on June 2.

He also holds offers from several other premier programs including Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Nebraska and Tennessee among numerous others.

The 6-foot-3, 198-pounder joins an OU 2023 recruiting class highlighted by quarterback Jackson Arnold and that also features offensive lineman Joshua Bates and safeties Kaleb Spencer and Erik McCarty

