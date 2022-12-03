Oklahoma Gets Legacy Commit from LB Casen Calmus

Brent Venables landed his first legacy commitment on Friday.

Casen Calmus, the son of Butkus Award winner Rocky Calmus, announced via Twitter that he’s committed to Oklahoma. Rocky Calmus played for Venables at OU from 1999-2001 and was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Butkus in '01.

Calmus, a four-sport athlete at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, TN, said it was a “dream come true.”

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound Calmus, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, will be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.

Calmus has visited OU numerous times during his recruitment, with the most recent visit coming on Nov. 19 when the Sooners played Oklahoma State.

