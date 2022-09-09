Oklahoma Hosting a Number of Talented Recruits for Kent State This Weekend

Oklahoma’s first game under the lights in 2022 presents the first opportunity during the season for a major recruiting weekend.

Brent Venables has put together an impressive recruiting class already, landing 22 verbal commits from top players on both sides of the ball across the country.

Quarterback Jackson Arnold headlines the class, as the Elite 11 Finals MVP has continued to shoot up the rankings.

Arnold will be back in Norman this weekend with a couple of high school teammates.

Defensive back recruit Peyton Bowen will be with him, as the 2023 safety continues to see Norman up close and personal despite being committed to Notre Dame.

Peyton Bowen’s younger brother, Eli Bowen, is another talented defensive back in the 2024 class, and he’ll join his bother and Arnold as well back in Norman this weekend.

Oklahoma’s highest ranked offensive line commit Cayden Green will be on hand as well, providing another opportunity for him to connect with his future quarterback.

A major defensive line recruit will be in attendance as well, as Jordan Renaud is scheduled to make the trip to Norman.

The Sooners are in a recruiting battle with Alabama for Renaud, and it would be a major win for the entire OU staff to add yet another talented defensive line recruit to the 2023 class.

A number of 2024 recruits will be on hand as well to see the Sooners take on Kent State.

Jeremiah McClellan, a 6-foot-1 wide receiver from St. Louis, is making the trek south to Norman.

McClellan already holds offers from schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin and West Virginia among others, and is rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports.

Venables’ staff will also play host to in-state prospect Cannon Wood.

Wood plays both ways for Piedmont High School, making plays at both running back and linebacker for the Wildcats.

Ada product DaMontre Patterson will also be in Norman this weekend.

Patterson is a talented defensive back who already holds an offer from the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Poteau, OK, athlete Dax Collins will also be in Norman for the Kent State bout, another in-state talent who will be in attendance for the first night game of the year.

