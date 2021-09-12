Oklahoma Jumps Up One Spot to No. 3 in Latest AP Poll

The Sooners dismantled Western Carolina 76-0 to move to 2-0 on the season on Saturday.

After beginning the year ranked No. 2 and then dropping two spots after a sub-par season opener, the Oklahoma Sooners are back on the rise in the latest AP Poll.

Oklahoma came in at No. 3 in Sunday’s fresh rankings, just behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Georgia who remain in the top-2 slots.

Spencer Rattler BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN

Behind the Sooners and making a big jump are the Oregon Ducks who launch themselves up to No. 4 after a big road win in Columbus against Ohio State.

The Iowa Hawkeyes round out the top-5 after a big road of their own knocking off Iowa State in Ames on Saturday afternoon.

Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State occupy the rest of the top-10 in spots 6-10, respectively.

The Cyclones remain in the top-25 at No. 15 after their home loss and are the only other Big 12 member to be ranked. Texas tumbled out of the poll after getting blown out by Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Several Big 12 schools, however, are receiving votes with TCU leading the way followed by Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Texas Tech.

Oklahoma will return to action at home next Saturday when they host unranked Nebraska at 11 a.m. CT.

