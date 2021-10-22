Oklahoma-Kansas: One Big Thing

The Sooners have been struggling with injuries all season, and they're only getting worse as the season progresses.

Get well soon

There’s one thing Oklahoma needs from its trip Saturday to Kansas: no more injuries.

The unbeaten Sooners are beaten up. And time is the only thing that will help heal OU’s wounds.

On defense, lineman Jalen Redmond, cornerback Woodi Washington, nickel back Jeremiah Criddell and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell have all been laid up. Last week, cornerback D.J. Graham got dinged up.

On offense, wide receiver Theo Wease has yet to play, and wideouts Mario Williams and Cody Jackson have missed recent action. Right tackle Tyrese Robinson remains questionable.

OU plays at KU at 11 a.m., then hosts Texas Tech next Saturday in Norman. The following week, the Sooners finally get a Saturday off before finishing with three straight difficult games.

Lincoln Riley gave the squad a day off from practice on Monday, an unorthodox way for any coach to prepare for any opponent.

Any more injuries from Lawrence and he may give them two days off next week.

