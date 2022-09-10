Oklahoma-Kent State Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest between Oklahoma and Kent State. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

6:27 p.m.

After the second down play, Billy Bowman was immediately signaling over to the sideline to get the play in. A couple of times now the OU defense has looked out of sorts while Kent State is snapping the ball. That was supposed to be the advantage working every day against Lebby’s pacy offense, but it hasn’t necessarily manifested itself here yet against the Flashes. Still got the defense stop, though.

— RC

6:24 p.m.

Marcus Stripling is headed into the locker room and seems to be limping (right foot/ankle?)

— JH

6:24 p.m.

Marcus Stripling was spotted headed back to the locker room as the Sooners punted the ball away.

— RC

6:22 p.m.

The Sooners are punting again. I missed part of the opening drive and just noticed that Tyler Guyton is starting at right tackle today. Anton Harrison is back on the left side.

— JH

6:21 p.m.

And Gabriel connects with Mims on a 32-yard pickup over the middle. I’d say that’s better than the last drive already.

— JH

6:18 p.m.

A nice drive by Kent State (10 plays, 35 yards, 4:45 off the clock) ends with a punt.

Sooners’ second possession needs to be much better than the first.

— JH

6:18 p.m.

Tackling Kent State running back Marquez Cooper was an issue on that drive, but the Sooner defense swarmed on the decisive third down play to get the stop. Looked like there was confusion as OU subbed on the previous third down as well. Not the most buttoned up drive, but Oklahoma responded before the Flashes crossed midfield.

— RC

6:07 p.m.

We said all week that pass protection needs to improve, and the Sooners’ first drive ended with an unceremonious sack on Dillon Gabriel.

Kent State isn’t a good defense, and OU goes three-and-out.

— JH

6:07 p.m.

Oklahoma offensvie starters:

Harrison - Mettauer - Raym - Murray - Guyton

Farooq - Wease - Willis - Stoops

Gabriel - Gray

Interesting to see Guyton and Harrison flip sides at tackle after Harrison got bumped over to the right side against UTEP.

— RC

6:05 p.m.

As Kent State goes three and out on its first possession, Isaiah Coe and Jeffery Johnson clogged up the Golden Flashes game plan.

Those two were my X-factor today, and both impacted the opening drive.

On third down, Coe pressured Collin Schlee into a sack by Reggie Grimes.

— JH

6:04 p.m.

Oklahoma defensive starters:

Grimes - Kelley - Coe - Downs

Stutsman - Ugwoegbu - White

Washington - Broiles - Bowman - Davis

— RC

6:03 p.m.

Don’t know if you saw it on TV, but R Mason Thomas was the inside cover guy on the Oklahoma kickoff.

He’s a defensive end. Kid can fly.

— JH

5:36 p.m.

Oklahoma's pregame hype team just played the Malcolm Kelly Rap. Safe to say, the players enjoyed it in a big gathering together right before heading into the locker room.

— JH

5:22 p.m.

Also, from the pregame two-deep, RT Wanya Morris is not here and will apparently miss his second straight game.

We heard last week it was likely a two-game absence coming for Morris. Which means his first game could be next week at Nebraska.

Tyler Guyton is warming up with the first o-line.

— JH

5:12 p.m.

No Key Lawrence today? We interviewed him on Tuesday, but he's currently not warming up with the rest of the team.

— JH

4:40 p.m.

After missing Week 1 with what Brent Venables classified as the "sniffles", tight end Daniel Parker is primed to make his debut tonight for the Sooners.

— RC