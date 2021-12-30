Oklahoma Kicker Gabe Brkic Declares for NFL Draft

The Sooner kicker leaves Norman as one of the most decorated kickers in OU history.

The Oklahoma Sooners will have to replace a key cog in their special teams next year.

Kicker Gabe Brkic announced on Twitter he is declaring for the NFL Draft.

“These past 4 years have been the best anyone can ask for Fram a fan base and a university,” Brkic wrote on Twitter. “I would like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunities I was given and believing in me. I have grown as a players and a man the past 4 years in this amazing experience.”

Brkic leaves a legacy in Norman as one of the best place-kickers in school history.

For his career, Brkic knocked through 57-of-69 field goals, including a staggering 10-of-14 mark for his career from 50 yards or longer.

The Chardon, OH, product only missed one extra point in his entire OU career as well, misfiring on his first PAT in Wednesday night’s Alamo Bowl rout of the Oregon Ducks.

This season, Brkic tied a program record for single-game scoring with his 17-point performance against Texas, and he leaves OU with the school record for makes of over 40 yards for his career (20).

Though he didn’t win the award, Brkic was named a finalist for the 2021 Lou Groza Award, handed out annually to college football’s best place-kicker.

