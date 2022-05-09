Oklahoma Lands 2023 3-Star Safety Kaleb Spencer

Spencer is ranked the No. 59 safety and No. 14 prospect in the state of Virginia by 247Sports.

Another addition to the 2023 recruiting class.

Oklahoma has picked up a commitment on Monday, gaining the services of 3-star safety Kaleb Spencer out of Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, VA.

Spencer held offers from a medley of other power five programs including Arkansas, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee, West Virginia and numerous others.

At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Spencer has the makings to be a legitimate player in the back end of a defense in the years ahead with proper development.

His physicality jumps off the screen when putting on his tape, certainly looking like the right mentality fit for a Brent Venables defense.

Spencer is a true Venables and Ted Roof recruit, having received his offer from OU under their regime back in early February.

He also took part in OU’s Junior Day in early March, visiting campus and meeting with the Oklahoma coaches.

Spencer is the fifth scholarship commitment of the 2023 recruiting class for the Sooners, joining quarterback Jackson Arnold, wide receiver Ashton Cozart, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and running back Erik McCarty.