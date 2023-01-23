Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect

Oklahoma has landed another preferred walk-on from the state’s most prestigious high school powerhouse.

Cale Fugate, a safety from Bixby and the District 6AI-1 Defensive Player of the Year as voted on by coaches, committed to OU on Monday via Twitter.

It is believed the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Fugate will be a preferred walk-on in the 2023 recruiting class after visiting OU over the weekend. He has a scholarship offer from Air Force, per On3.

Fugate had 66 tackles and five interceptions for the state champion Spartans. He also caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 TDs as a receiver, including a TD catch against Owasso in the championship game.

In his two seasons as a defensive starter, Fugate compiled 127 total tackles (5.1 per game) and had six interceptions and finished his high school career with 17 total touchdowns, including two pick six returns, per MaxPreps.

Fugue's commitment comes one day after Bixby teammate Jakeb Snyder, who committed to OU as a PWO in December, reaffirmed his pledge on Twitter. Snyder and Fugate visited OU together.