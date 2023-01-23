Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Another Bixby Prospect

Cale Fugate was a safety on the Spartans' last two state championship teams and even won District Player of the Year.

Oklahoma has landed another preferred walk-on from the state’s most prestigious high school powerhouse.

Cale Fugate, a safety from Bixby and the District 6AI-1 Defensive Player of the Year as voted on by coaches, committed to OU on Monday via Twitter.

It is believed the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Fugate will be a preferred walk-on in the 2023 recruiting class after visiting OU over the weekend. He has a scholarship offer from Air Force, per On3.

Fugate had 66 tackles and five interceptions for the state champion Spartans. He also caught 36 passes for 680 yards and 12 TDs as a receiver, including a TD catch against Owasso in the championship game.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In his two seasons as a defensive starter, Fugate compiled 127 total tackles (5.1 per game) and had six interceptions and finished his high school career with 17 total touchdowns, including two pick six returns, per MaxPreps.

Fugue's commitment comes one day after Bixby teammate Jakeb Snyder, who committed to OU as a PWO in December, reaffirmed his pledge on Twitter. Snyder and Fugate visited OU together.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Joe Mixon
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Divisional Weekend

By Josh Callaway
Kendel Dolby OU
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: CB Kendel Dolby Says OU's Message is Clear: 'You Gotta Trust'

By John E. Hoover
James Skalski
Football

Oklahoma Apparently Has Hired Former Clemson LB James Skalski

By John E. Hoover
UA-Peyton Bowen 1
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Peyton Bowen Says a Big 12 Championship Can 'Get That Name Back'

By John E. Hoover
OUWBB Post-Bedlam
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk and G Madi Williams Bedlam Postgame

By Ryan Chapman
WBB - Aubrey Joens, Oklahoma State Cowgirls
Women's Basketball

OU Basketball: Fourth Quarter Charge Powers Oklahoma to Bedlam Victory

By Ryan Chapman
1-21-2023 Porter Moser (Post-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Baylor Postgame

By Josh Callaway
1-21-2023 Tanner Groves & Jalen Hill (Post-Baylor)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Tanner Groves & F Jalen Hill Baylor Postgame

By Josh Callaway