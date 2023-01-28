Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim

Oklahoma has landed one of the top athletes in the Sooner State.

Taylor Heim, a linebacker from Bethany in the 2023 recruiting class, announced Friday night via Twitter that he has committed to play for OU.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Heim has offers from Tulsa, North Texas, Louisiana Tech, Ohio, Air Force, Army and Navy among his FBS suitors.

Heim is a 3-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. He is expected to sign with the Sooners on Feb. 1, National Signing Day.

Heim plays basketball and also runs track and won the Class 4A state title in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 8.5 inches. He also helped his team to gold medals in the 4 x 100 and the 4 x 200 relays, while also running 11.24 in the 100 and 22.95 in the 200.

Heim was District 4A-2 Player of the Year and became an All-State football player as he collected 65 tackles and six interceptions on defense while passing for 838 yards and 11 touchdowns and amassing 608 yards rushing and 243 yards receiving with 10 total touchdowns.

Heim is taking his official visit to OU this weekend, but didn’t take long to pull the trigger receiving an offer last weekend. He made the announcement in a public ceremony during a home basketball game.

Heim told OU Insider's Parker Thune "they offered me as an (athlete) and will find me a spot."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.