One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.

The triumvirate of Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis is proving to be formidable on the recruiting trail.

Oklahoma landed yet another big-time defensive lineman on Monday when 4-star edge rusher Colton Vasek gave his verbal commitment to play for the Sooners. He announced his decision via Twitter.

Vasek is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end/outside linebacker at Texas powerhouse Westlake High School in Austin. Vasek helped the Chaps to a 16-0 record and third consecutive state championship in 2021.

According to the 247 Sports Composite, Vasek is the No. 19 edge rusher and the 153rd-ranked overall prospect in the nation. Rivals ranks Vasek No. 76 overall nationally and No. 7 among weakside defensive ends.

After long considering Clemson, Vasek’s final three consisted of Oregon, Texas and Oklahoma. Many assumed he was closing in on committing to the Longhorns.

Colton Vasek Colton Vasek via Twitter

Among Vasek's 38 total offers so far include offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida State, Duke, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

Vasek racked up 16 tackles for loss and 10 quarterback sacks among his 56 total tackles during his junior season at Westlake.

Vasek spent Friday and Saturday in Norman for OU’s final big recruiting weekend of the summer, the “Party at the Palace.”

He took all his official visits in June: Clemson (June 3), Oklahoma (June 10), Texas (June 14), Oregon (June 17) and Texas Tech (June 24). The Sooners first offered Vasek on Jan. 20, and his commitment to the Sooners happened fast.

Vasek's commitment is Oklahoma’s 19th for the 2023 class — and OU’s first of August after landing nine commits in July.

The Sooners were ranked No. 41st nationally by the 247 Sports team rankings at the start of July, but are now ranked No. 6 — and may have a chance to climb even higher as they could be expecting even more commitments from the "Party at the Palace" weekend in Norman.