Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Former Four-Star, Notre Dame Defensive Tackle

On Thursday, Oklahoma picked up a commitment from former Notre Dame defensive lineman Jacob Lacey.

Lacey, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound defensive tackle from Bowling Green, KY, was a 4-star prospect when he graduated high school in 2019. According to 247 Sports, he was nationally ranked as the No. 15 defensive tackle in the country. He chose the Fighting Irish over Cincinnati, Clemson, and hometown favorite Kentucky.

Over the course of the last four seasons in South Bend, Lacey tallied 35 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. According to Notre Dame’s team website, he saw the field in 11 games his freshman, sophomore and junior season.

This fall, he began the season as a key part of the rotation and was crucial in Notre Dame’s win over Cal. He recorded two sacks and five tackles in just 24 snaps. Lacey’s snap count began to drop after the win over the Golden Bears, and eventually, he entered the portal and maintained his redshirt. Lacey has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

After a strong, promising freshman campaign, the defensive tackle was hampered by a shoulder injury that eventually required labrum surgery, forcing him to miss nearly all of the 2021 offseason. His flashes of promise in limited snaps this fall speak to his potential still untapped.

Lacey adds much-needed depth to Oklahoma’s defensive line in 2023. The Sooners lose Tulane transfer Jeffrey Johnson at the season's end, and consistent contributors Jordan Kelley (a fifth-year senior) and Isaiah Coe (a fourth year junior) are both veterans who can return next year but have yet to announce their plans. The same goes for senior Josh Ellison, who has an extra year in 2023 if he wants it. Also, fifth-year junior Jalen Redmond has a year of college eligibility left but hasn't made a decision yet to either return to Norman or enter the NFL Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.