Oklahoma Lands Commitment From Talented 2023 WR

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby continues to roll, adding another commitment to the 2023 recruiting class.

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are already seeing returns from their first Junior Day.

Last weekend, McAlester High School star Erik McCarty committed to the Sooners, and now Jeff Lebby has landed a talented 2023 wide receiver.

Ashton Cozart, a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Flower Mound, TX, announced his commitment to OU on Friday.

Cozart, like McCarty, made the trip to Norman last weekend for Oklahoma’s big Junior weekend, and he joins McCarty, Durango, CO, offensive lineman Joshua Bates and quarterback Jackson Arnold as OU’s four 2023 commits.

Rated a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and a 3-star prospect by Rivals, Cozart uses his frame nicely to go up and pluck passes out of the air at the catch point.

Last year, Cozart caught 36 passes, totaling 680 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

His 2021 campaign was a nice bounce-back year after he was sidelined with injuries for a majority of his sophomore season.

“I had a tough year for the season,” Cozart told SI Sooners back in April. “I had two injuries. Only played a couple games. Had like six catches for like 90 yards. That’s about it.”

Cozart trains with noted wide receiver trainer Margin Hooks, who has helped current and former OU wide receivers alike in Charleston Rambo and Marvin Mims.

Landing Cozart is another step in retooling the 2023 class, which essentially evaporated once the coaching change shook the OU program. But Lebby has done a nice job adding the top Texas high school quarterback in Arnold and now a playmaker the likes of Cozart.