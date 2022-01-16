Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands DB Transfer From Wyoming

C.J. Coldon announced he will transfer to OU after a solid career at Wyoming.

Brent Venables has landed more defensive help out of the transfer portal.

Wyoming transfer defensive back C.J. Coldon announced his commitment to the Sooners Sunday afternoon on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1 product of Belleville, IL, logged starts at cornerback in each of the last three seasons for the Wyoming Cowboys, and will have one year of eligibility remaining in Norman.

Last year, Coldon logged 67 tackles and registered 10 pass deflections for the Cowboys.

Coldon also had two interceptions in the shortened 2020 season for Wyoming.

In 2021, Coldon was named to the All-Mountain West Conference Second-Team at corner.

After losing Latrell McCutchin to the transfer portal, Venables and his staff needed to fill one spot in the cornerbacks room, and Coldon has the frame to slot in and provide depth to the Sooner secondary in 2022. 

