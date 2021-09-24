Oklahoma Lands Elite 2023 Wide Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.

Moore is rated the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

The Oklahoma Sooners continue to roll on the recruiting trail in 2023.

OU earned a verbal commitment from 5-star wide receiver Deandre Moore, a high school teammate of current commits Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon at Los Alamitos High School, piling on the talent to the already No. 1-ranked class in 2023.

Moore picked the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, Oregon and USC.

"A lot of people don't know this, but I've really been on Oklahoma since eighth grade," Moore said during his live commitment on CBS Sports HQ. "I'm really big on loyalty, and they offered me on Feb. 2, 2020 which was my freshman year and they've maintained a good level of communication with me. And that's really the school I felt most comfortable with."

A recurring theme amongst the commits in the 2023 class, Moore said that the OU staff did a great job of making him truly feel like part of the family.

"A lot of people talk about a family atmosphere, but Oklahoma definitely has one," Moore said. "As soon as I touched the campus I felt overwhelmed with how much of the family atmosphere they had.

"I just really built a great connection with the coaches, especially Lincoln Riley, and I really wanted to make this decision."

Standing 5-foot-11 and 190-pounds, Moore plays both wide receiver and safety, though he was recruited to OU to play offense.

Moore also said that his high school teammates played a factor in continuing to recruit him every day.

"(They recruited me) every single day," Moore said. "Malachi is continuously throwing the horns down. They're just consistently trying to get me to go to that school and I loved it. That definitely played a factor in this."

Moore also said that he thinks it will be a great benefit to the program and him, Nelson and Lemon can already start to build their chemistry together as high school teammates.

"I think of it as we're getting an early head start," Moore said. "We're just going to kill (at Los Alamitos), and then go to Norman and then do the same."

Alongside fellow 5-stars Nelson and Lemon, Moore joins 5-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss, 4-star running back Treyaun Webb, 4-star tight end Luke Hasz and offensive lineman Joshua Bates as commits in the 2023 class.

The Sooners are building something special in 2023, as OU appears to be firmly in the race to put together the top recruiting class in all of college football.