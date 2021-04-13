FootballMen's BasketballOther SoonersSI.com
Oklahoma lands former Sun Devils kicker via the transfer portal

Josh Plaster, from the DFW area, shared kickoff duties at Arizona State as a true freshman
Oklahoma went back to the state of Arizona for another transfer on Tuesday.

Josh Plaster, a punter and kickoff specialist at Arizona State in 2019 and 2020, announced on Twitter that he’ll be taking his talents to Norman.

The Sooners already have both a kickoff man (Gabe Brkic) and a punter (Reeves Mundschau) coming back in 2021 (both are on the current spring roster), but always need additional depth at those positions because of the sheer repetitions.

Plaster, who went to ASU out of Flower Mound, TX, near Fort Worth, was a sophomore backup to punter Michael Turk and kickoff man Logan Tyler. Both are returning to Tempe this season.

Plaster kicked off 30 times with six touchbacks as a true freshman in 2019, but did not record any statistics in 2020.

As a recruit, he was rated as the 40th-best kicker and punter prospect in the class of 2019, according to rankings compiled by Chris Sailer Kicking.

Earlier in the offseason, OU got a transfer from Arizona in offensive lineman Robert Congel.

