Oklahoma Lands Highly Touted Power Five Transfer LB

Former 4-star EDGE Dasan McCullough transfers to the Sooners after just one year at Indiana.

Oklahoma has made a significant addition to their defense in the transfer portal.

Indiana linebacker Dasan McCullough announced he would be joining the Sooners on Monday after just one season with the Hoosiers.

A class of 2021 prospect, McCullough committed to his hometown program in Indiana last April as a 4-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 EDGE in the country in 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Out of high school, he held offers from the likes of Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oregon and Oklahoma - among numerous others.

But, despite the laundry list of blue bloods vying for his services, McCullough stayed home to play for the Hoosiers as a Bloomington native from Bloomington South High School.

As a true freshman this season, he appeared in 10 games and made four starts accumulating 49 total tackles - 6.5 of which coming for loss with four sacks and three pass deflections.

But, after just one year with Indiana, McCullough announced he was entering the transfer portal on Sunday, Dec. 4.

As a high school recruit, he was offered by the previous defensive regime for the Sooners back on January 31, 2020.

The addition is certainly a sorely needed one for Oklahoma after a 2022 campaign that saw them be very thin at the linebacker spot, predominantly using only three players for the vast majority of the snaps.

After a quite productive true freshman campaign in Bloomington, it seems more than likely that McCullough will have a high probability of being an immediate impact player for Oklahoma in 2023. 

