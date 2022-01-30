Oklahoma Lands In-State RB Commitment
Erik McCarty, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, pledged to the Sooners at OU's Junior Day on Saturday in Norman.
Junior Day was immediately productive for Oklahoma.
The Sooners added a verbal commitment in the 2023 class on Saturday evening from Erik McCarty, a running back/athlete from McAlester, OK.
McCarty is a 3-star running back prospect, according to Rivals. As a member of the 2023 recruiting class, he hasn’t been ranked yet by 247 Sports.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound McCarty is one of a couple dozen or so prospects attending Brent Venables’ first Junior Day in Norman this weekend.
He picked OU over offers from Baylor, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Marshall.
This story will be updated.