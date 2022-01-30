Oklahoma Lands In-State RB Commitment

Erik McCarty, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, pledged to the Sooners at OU's Junior Day on Saturday in Norman.

Junior Day was immediately productive for Oklahoma.

The Sooners added a verbal commitment in the 2023 class on Saturday evening from Erik McCarty, a running back/athlete from McAlester, OK.

McCarty is a 3-star running back prospect, according to Rivals. As a member of the 2023 recruiting class, he hasn’t been ranked yet by 247 Sports.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound McCarty is one of a couple dozen or so prospects attending Brent Venables’ first Junior Day in Norman this weekend.

Erik McCarty (right) BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

He picked OU over offers from Baylor, TCU, Nebraska, Kansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Marshall.

This story will be updated.