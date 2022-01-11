Oklahoma Lands in Top 10 of Final AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

The Sooners finished the season No. 10 in both rankings after defeating Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl 47-32.

The Georgia Bulldogs claimed their first national title in more than four decades on Monday night, besting mighty Alabama in the national title game to put the finishing touches on the 2021-22 college football season.

With the season wrapped up, the final rankings of the season have been released with Oklahoma finding themselves in the top-10 in both the Associated Press Top 25 along with the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

The Sooners are No. 10 in both polls with Georgia, obviously, being placed up top with the No. 1 ranking.

Kennedy Brooks Photo via the Alamo Bowl

Both polls have Alabama, Michigan and Cincinnati being placed in spots 2-4, respectively.

They differ at the No. 5 ranking with the AP poll placing Big 12 champion Baylor at that spot after their Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss.

The coaches poll, meanwhile, has Ohio State at No. 5 after winning the Rose Bowl over Utah.

Both polls then have Oklahoma State as the next-highest Big 12 team at No. 7 with the AP going with Notre Dame at No. 8 and Michigan State at No. 9.

The coaches poll finished with the reverse - with the Spartans one slot in front of the Fighting Irish.

No other Big 12 teams were ranked in the final edition of either set of rankings.

The Sooners placement at No. 10 in the final set of the AP’s rankings marks the seventh consecutive season in which OU has managed to finish the year inside the top-10.

Now, Oklahoma heads into the offseason entering a new era under new head coach Brent Venables, with the Sooners' first game of 2022 scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 3 at home against UTEP.