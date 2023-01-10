Oklahoma Lands Michigan Transfer Wide Receiver

Oklahoma continues to stay highly active in the transfer portal.

The Sooners made yet another addition on Tuesday, gaining a commitment from Michigan transfer wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr.

A 3-star recruit in the 2021 class, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Anthony pulled in 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in his first two collegiate seasons with the Wolverines, appearing in 26 games.

He was named Big Ten co-Freshman of the Week in his first year after a two-score, 155-yard outing in a win over in-state rival Michigan State.

With star wideout Marvin Mims off to the NFL and Theo Wease transferring to Missouri, the Sooners had a need in their wide receiver room and have now bolstered that with the addition of Anthony.

Anthony played 314 snaps for the Wolverines in 2022 and finished with an offensive grade of 55.9, according to Pro Football Focus. His grade on pass plays was 53.0, but his run blocking grade was 69.7. He was lined up out wide 83 percent of his plays this season, and in the slot just 17 percent.

He played in 13 of the Wolverines' 14 games, had 19 targets and caught seven passes for 80 yards and a touchdown this season.

In 2021, Anthony logged 12 receptions on 18 targets for 248 yards and scored three touchdowns. His offensive grade last season was 66.2, while his grade on pass plays was 66.7.

As a freshman, Anthony played 269 offensive snaps, giving him 583 in his two years in Ann Arbor. His playing time dwindled late this season as he battled an ankle injury, with just 12 snaps against Ohio State, eight against Purdue in the Big Ten title game, and three against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

In two full seasons, Anthony was credited with just two dropped passes. Per PFF data, Anthony averaged 8.7 yards after catch last year, but only 2.4 this year.

His commitment comes on the heels of the reported hiring of Emmett Jones as Oklahoma’s new receivers coach, after L’Damian Washington served as the interim for the 2022 season.

Anthony now joins a receiver room headlined by Jalil Farooq and Drake Stoops and supplemented by rising young players such as Jayden Gibson and Nic Anderson.

It's no secret how aggressive the Sooners have been in looking for pass-catchers in the transfer portal this winter. Anthony could become a key addition to help bolster what will be Jones’ first group in Norman, and more help could be on the way.