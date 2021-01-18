Oklahoma lands Tennessee transfer Wanya Morris

Former 5-star recruit and two-year starter for the Vols is headed to Norman to fill an immediate need on the offensive line

Finally, some good news for Oklahoma from the NCAA transfer portal

Wanya Morris, a former 5-star recruit and a two-year starter at Tennessee, announced via Twitter Monday that he was committed to Oklahoma.

OU was in Morris' final three after he entered the portal, along with Texas A&M and USC.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound former 5-star recruit from Grayson, GA, started 19 games for Tennessee, and could be Oklahoma’s solution to the roster hole at offensive tackle. He officially entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13, four days after telling the Vols and coach Jeremy Pruitt of his intentions.

Wanya Morris playing left tackle at Tennessee Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Programs have just 48 hours to enter a player's name into the portal so other schools may contact him, but, not yet knowing his fate, Pruitt may have tried to slow-play Morris, but to no avail. Pruitt was fired Monday after a university investigation reportedly uncovered recruiting improprieties. Pruitt's tenure in Knoxville lasted just three seasons.

Morris' decision was the first good news Oklahoma has received via the portal since before the Cotton Bowl.

Linebacker Robert Barnes (Colorado), tight end Jalin Conyers (Arizona State), quarterback Tanner Mordecai (SMU), quarterback Chandler Morris (TCU), running back T.J. Pledger (Utah), wide receiver Charleston Rambo (Miami) and linebacker Jon-Michael Terry (Tulsa) all recently left the program.

Things are even more pressing up front.

After starting right tackle Adrian Ealy and starting center Creed Humphrey declared early for the NFL Draft, OU missed on 2021 SI All-American Tristan Leigh, leaving the OU short on bodies across the offensive line for this fall.

Two-year starter Erik Swenson could return for another senior season, and Anton Harrison and Stacey Wilkins also figure to be in the mix at tackle, although Morris is seen as an immediate contributor and likely starter.