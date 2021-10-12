Oklahoma Lands Top-10 Defensive Line Recruit

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the No. 10-overall player in the SI99, picked the Sooners over Texas A&M on Tuesday.

The wins keep on rolling in for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Defensive lineman Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, the No. 10-ranked player in Sports Illustrated All-American’s SI99, announced his verbal commitment to the Oklahoma Sooners on Tuesday afternoon.

Brownlow-Dindy picked the Sooners over Texas A&M.

"I won two state championships at Lakeland, and I'm looking forward to getting another one at Oklahoma," he said on CBS Sports HQ.

Like many of the 2022 and 2023 recruits before him, Brownlow-Dindy praised the family atmosphere the Sooners have built, and it was something that connected with him from the jump.

"One of the first things that happened when we first started recruiting with them — they told me we're not going to talk about football," Brownlow-Dindy said. "... I formed some great relationships with the coaching staff and the support they game me, they treated me like family."

Landing Brownlow-Dindy is more than just getting a top guy along the defensive line, however.

Just three seasons ago, the Oklahoma defense was the worst statistical unit in school history.

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has turned the tide on the field, but he has yet to land a recruit the caliber of Brownlow-Dindy.

Today, that changed.

The Lakeland, FL, product looks more like a defensive lineman that would be seen controlling the line of scrimmage in the SEC, not the Big 12.

Brownlow-Dindy has mostly played as an interior pass rusher, where his violent hands and his knack for explosively firing off the football project him as one of the elite defensive linemen in the country in the 2022 class.

The next time Brownlow-Dindy suits up, it will likely be in a Sooner uniform. SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr. reported at the end of September that the talented defensive lineman would miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a hand injury that required surgery.

"We're kind of aiming for the fourth round of the playoffs," Dindy said during his announcement reveal on CBS Sports HQ. "It's a long injury. I tore a tendon in my finger and it kind of shot down to my palm. So they had to go get that taken care of. It's a three-month recovery time but we're trying to aim for the fourth round."

Dindy's father is employed in College Station, TX, and both his parents went to Oklahoma.

