Oklahoma LB Brian Asamoah Opts Out of Alamo Bowl, Declares for NFL Draft

The redshirt junior racked up 89 total tackles with four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles this season.

Another key piece to Oklahoma’s defense has decided to turn his attention to the future.

On Wednesday, redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah announced that would be opting out of the Valero Alamo Bowl and declaring for the NFL Draft.

“To the entire coaching staff, thank you for the opportunity,” Asamoah wrote. “I appreciate the endless challenges & expectations of Greatness. To the strength and athletic training team, thank you for continuously pushing me to be the best version of myself EVERYDAY.”

“After much thought, prayer, and consideration, I am excited to announce that I am declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft and will be opting out of the bowl game.”

Asamoah becomes the third defensive starter for the Sooners to make this decision following outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey.

The Ohio-native has been a key contributor for Oklahoma for multiple seasons now, racking up an impressive 89 total tackles in 2021.

He also picked up four tackles for loss and two forced fumbles on the year.

The Sooners will now be heading into a collision with No. 14 Oregon missing at least three important defensive players and potentially more as players continue to make their decisions on their future in the coming days and weeks.