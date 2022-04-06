Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu's Heart Was Always With OU Amidst Offseason Upheaval

The Sooner linebacker said he never thought about leaving Norman, and he's loving life under Brent Venables and Ted Roof.

NORMAN — Through all the changes, David Ugwoegbu never wavered.

The 6-foot-4 linebacker didn’t think about following his old coaching staff to Southern California.

In fact, Ugwoegbu didn’t consider leaving Oklahoma at all.

"I was just talking to my mom and having a lot of close talks with God as well,” Ugwoegbu said after practice on Monday. “My heart was here with Oklahoma, so I wouldn't say I ever had any thought of leaving."

Though he didn’t contemplate hitting the transfer portal, that doesn’t mean 2021 was a breeze.

Ugwoegbu set a career high with 48 total tackles, but the team stumbled on the field.

For the first time in his career, OU didn’t make it to the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington, something he’s hoping will be a singular blip during his Sooner career.

“I would characterize last season — it was growing pains,” Ugwoegbu said. “We fell short a couple times but it’s in the past now. We’re looking forward.”

Ugwoegbu said he felt the team had the talent to achieve more last year, but they just weren’t able to come together and get the job done.

Under new leadership, that’s something he hopes will change.

Brent Venables stepped in, and the team has raved all spring long about the new levels of accountability within the program.

David Ugwoegbu is set on making an impact at linebacker in 2022 for the Sooners Ty Russell/OU Athletics

Before the change, Ugwoegbu said he didn’t have a ton of knowledge about Venables, but he quickly got familiar with the new head coach and has bought in to the new staff.

“After finding out about him,” said Ugwoegbu, “I looked into him and seen all the great things that he’s done with defenses and what he’s done with linebackers. I was definitely excited to meet him and have him come coach us.”

Working under one of the most accomplished linebacker coaches in the country in Venables and defensive coordinator Ted Roof, Ugwoegbu said he’s full speed ahead and working at mike linebacker.

A position change wasn’t an offseason priority, and he’s just hoping to get more mobile to cover even more ground sideline to sideline.

“I wanted to work on my speed and also getting my weight down,” Ugwoegbu said. “Those are two things I think I’ve done pretty well.

“… I definitely wanted to stay right where I was at.”

Roof, another linebackers coach, has been instrumental in helping Ugwoegbu improve.

The new coaching staff is embracing a blank slate mentality, but still Roof watched film back and has been giving Ugwoegbu plenty of pointers on how to improve from his performances in 2021.

“When he first came,” said Ugwoegbu, “his knowledge of the game and his knowledge of the linebacker position that he was feeding into me was definitely good to get because he just knows so much.

“You can tell that he knows so much by the way that he talks. I try to be up there with Roof as much as possible."

Now under the guidance of Venables and Roof, Ugwoegbu said he can’t wait to apply everything he’s learned onto the field this fall.

“They drop so much knowledge and insight to the position,” Ugwoegbu said. “I can't wait to show it to the rest of the world."

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.