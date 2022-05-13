Skip to main content

Oklahoma LB Offer Phil Picciotti Includes Sooners in Top 4

The Sooners received another win Friday, remaining in the running for a major target on the defensive side.

Oklahoma continued its hot stretch on the recruiting trail, as elite linebacker Phil Picciotti included the Sooners in his top four. He’s a 2023 prospect out of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, currently attending Pennridge high school.

He’s a three-star on 247 and a four-star on Rivals. The ILB is listed as the fifth best player in Pennsylvania according to Rivals.

Picciotti is a 6-foot-3, 225 pound off-ball linebacker who also plays running back for his high school team. He’s received plenty of interest from major schools this spring, including offers from Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Auburn.

In 2021, Picciotti compiled a team-high 144 tackles. He also rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Sooners currently have five commits in the 2023 class and only two on the defensive side of the ball. Picciotti would be a nice building block piece for the class on that side of the ball.

OU is coming off of a recruiting class that landed several highly ranked prospects. The Sooners added Kobie McKenzie and Kip Lewis to an already experienced group.

5-12 Jennie Baranczyk (Duncan Caravan)
Women's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Duncan Caravan

By Josh Callaway4 minutes ago
FB - Kyler Murray, Heisman
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray's Heisman Park Statue Expected Next Year

By Josh Callaway58 minutes ago
FB - Daniel Parker, 2022 Spring Game
Football

Best of the Portal: Oklahoma TE Daniel Parker's Physicality Brings a New Dimension to the Offense

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
FB - Woodi Washington, Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables Welcomes NIL Structure From the NCAA

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
SB - Nicole May, Hall of Fame Classic, Softball Generic, Softball OKC, WCWS Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Ready to Run Like 'Well-Oiled Machine' at the Big 12 Tournament

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
5-12 Brent Venables (Duncan Caravan)
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Brent Venables Duncan Caravan

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
5-12 Porter Moser (Duncan Caravan)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Duncan Caravan

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
FB - Brent Venables
Football

Oklahoma's Brent Venables is Using Social Media Reports to Help Vet Recruits

By Ryan Chapman18 hours ago