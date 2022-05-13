Oklahoma LB Offer Phil Picciotti Includes Sooners in Top 4

The Sooners received another win Friday, remaining in the running for a major target on the defensive side.

Oklahoma continued its hot stretch on the recruiting trail, as elite linebacker Phil Picciotti included the Sooners in his top four. He’s a 2023 prospect out of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, currently attending Pennridge high school.

He’s a three-star on 247 and a four-star on Rivals. The ILB is listed as the fifth best player in Pennsylvania according to Rivals.

Picciotti is a 6-foot-3, 225 pound off-ball linebacker who also plays running back for his high school team. He’s received plenty of interest from major schools this spring, including offers from Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State and Auburn.

In 2021, Picciotti compiled a team-high 144 tackles. He also rushed for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 42 carries.

The Sooners currently have five commits in the 2023 class and only two on the defensive side of the ball. Picciotti would be a nice building block piece for the class on that side of the ball.

OU is coming off of a recruiting class that landed several highly ranked prospects. The Sooners added Kobie McKenzie and Kip Lewis to an already experienced group.