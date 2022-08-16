Oklahoma LB T.D. Roof Out With Biceps Injury

Oklahoma received some bad news in preseason training camp this week.

Senior linebacker T.D. Roof, son of defensive coordinator Ted Roof and a three-time transfer in his career, has suffered a torn biceps muscle and will likely miss all of the 2022 season.

The news came via head coach Brent Venables, who said after practice in Norman on Tuesday that Roof — who wore a sling during the morning practice open to media — is out.

"Roof is the only long-term," Venables said. "He had a biceps injury and looks like he's gonna unfortunately need season-ending (surgery), but he's the only long term guy that we have right now."

Roof came to OU from Appalachian State after playing his first two seasons at Georgia Tech and Indiana.

Roof said during spring practice that he wasn't sure what he wanted to do for the 2022 season until Venables called him. It was then he knew he wanted to be a Sooner.

“When Oklahoma calls you up and says, ‘Hey, do you want to come play football for Oklahoma?’ " Roof said, “you don't say no.”

At OU Media Day two weeks ago, Ted Roof was asked about getting to coach his son.

"He has been a couple of places," Ted Roof said. "I’m proud of how he’s worked just like I’m proud of how the other guys have worked. At the end of the day, our job is to put the people who earn it out there on the field. He’s gonna have to earn whatever his role is.

"At the same time, because he’s been around the block a time or two, again, I go back to experience. This is a different experience because of the culture here. Like I am with all of the players, what gets poured into him on a daily basis from Coach Venables and the rest of our staff, I’m really grateful for that. He’s gonna get what he earns."

Roof began his college career in 2017 at Georgia Tech, then transferred to Indiana for 2018, then sat out in 2019 at Appalachian State as a transfer. He could have the ability to appeal for an NCAA hardship waiver and sixth season based on this year's injury. But Venables said he wasn't sure yet which way that decision will go.

"We'll look at what all the options are," Venables said. "And, you know, he's been through a lot, many multiple schools, and nothing's been easy for him. So we'll see. We'll give him all kinds of opportunity based on, you know, where his heart is, and after, you know. Cooler heads sometimes prevail. And so we'll give him another day or two before we figure all that out."