Skip to main content

Oklahoma Linebacker Declares for NFL Draft

DaShaun White, a fifth-year senior, compiled 248 tackles in his OU career, the last four of which he was a starter.

As expected, Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White has turned his eyes toward the future.

White, a fifth-year senior and a four-year starter, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday. Having played 14 games as a backup during his true freshman season in 2018, White’s college eligibility expired this season.

White made the announcement on Twitter.

In his post, White thanked “the coaches who helped develop me physically, mentally and spiritually. A special thanks to coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Ted) Roof, coach (Jerry) Schmidty and coach (Brian) Odom). I’m grateful for the lesses I’ve learned from each and every coach along the way.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The 6-foot, 225-pound White started 48 games the last four years and finished his career with 248 total tackles (a career-high 90 this year under Venables at the new cheetah position) with 19 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks.

White received a projected draft grade of fifth round, per Sports Illustrated.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

FB - Blake Bell
Football

Sooners in the NFL: Week 17

By Josh Callaway
UA-Jaquaize Pettaway 13
Football

DAY 2 GALLERY: Oklahoma Signees Practice For Under Armour All-America Game

By John E. Hoover
FB - Woodi Washington
Football

Oklahoma Cornerback Announces Return to Sooners For Next Season

By Josh Callaway
Jaquaize Pettaway UA interview
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway Interview

By John E. Hoover
Isaiah Coe
Football

Oklahoma Defensive Lineman Announces Return For 2023 Season

By Ryan Chapman
UA-Jaquaize Pettaway 1
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma Players Practice for Under Armour Game - Day 2`

By John E. Hoover
Lewis Carter
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma 4-Star LB Signee Lewis Carter Interview

By Josh Callaway
Luke Elzinga.jfif
Football

Oklahoma Picks Up Central Michigan Transfer Punter

By Josh Callaway