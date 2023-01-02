Oklahoma Linebacker Declares for NFL Draft

As expected, Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White has turned his eyes toward the future.

White, a fifth-year senior and a four-year starter, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft on Sunday. Having played 14 games as a backup during his true freshman season in 2018, White’s college eligibility expired this season.

White made the announcement on Twitter.

In his post, White thanked “the coaches who helped develop me physically, mentally and spiritually. A special thanks to coach (Brent) Venables, coach (Ted) Roof, coach (Jerry) Schmidty and coach (Brian) Odom). I’m grateful for the lesses I’ve learned from each and every coach along the way.”

The 6-foot, 225-pound White started 48 games the last four years and finished his career with 248 total tackles (a career-high 90 this year under Venables at the new cheetah position) with 19 tackles for loss and five quarterback sacks.

White received a projected draft grade of fifth round, per Sports Illustrated.