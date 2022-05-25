Oklahoma Listed as the Betting Favorite in Big 12; Win Total for 2022 is Set

With Texas following close behind, the Sooners are the favorite to win the conference.

After an offseason that started with plenty of uncertainty, including a coaching change, the Oklahoma Sooners are the odds on favorite to win the Big 12 Conference once again, at +180, according to BetOnline.ag.

OU's numbers mean a $100 bet would pay $180.

After six straight conference championships, OU sputtered down the stretch last season, failing to reach the championship game.

In addition to being the conference favorite, Oklahoma’s regular season win total has been set at 8.5 wins for the 2022 season.

The last time the Sooners failed to register more than eight regular season wins during a full season was in 2014.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State are at the top of the pack, each with its regular season win total locked in at 10.5.

Outside of the top four, another notable name near the top of the list is USC, with a win total of 9.5. The Trojans won just four games last season but capitalized on a huge offseason headlined by hiring Lincoln Riley and acquiring several former Sooners, including quarterback Caleb Williams, via the transfer portal.

OU’s projected win total is on par with the other top teams in the conference, as both Oklahoma State, Texas and Baylor all have win totals set at 8.5 as well.

While the Sooners are ahead of the pack at +180 to win the conference, the Big 12 competition isn’t far behind. Texas is slotted in at +200, Oklahoma State at +500 and Baylor in third at +750.

Following the top four teams, TCU leads the middle of the Big 12 pack after a big drop off at +1400. Behind the Horned Frogs is Iowa State at +1600, along with West Virginia and Kansas State each at +2500. The two teams left in the conference, Texas Tech and Kansas, are slotted in at +4000 and +25000.

The Sooners open up at home against UTEP on September 3 as a 32.5-point favorite.