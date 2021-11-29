Oklahoma Loses 2022 Offensive Line Commit

Demetrius Hunter, OU’s first offensive line commit of the 2022 class, has renounced his verbal pledge to the Sooners.

“With everything going on at Oklahoma I have to consider my other options and do what’s in my best interest,” Hunter said in a statement on Twitter. “I love the University of Oklahoma and I’m forever grateful for the opportunity that they gave me!!

“With that being said, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”

Hunter joins Kobie McKinzie and Derrick Moore as members of the 2022 class who have already decommitted over the past 24 hours, and there is surely more movement still to come.

Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is reportedly headed to Los Angeles with Lincoln Riley, but remains to be seen how many of his recruits he will try and take with him.

OU now has just 14 verbal commits in their 2022 class, with Signing Day rapidly approaching on Dec. 15.