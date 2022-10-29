Skip to main content

Oklahoma Loses 2023 Defensive Commitment to Miami

Class of 2023 athlete Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Miami on Friday night.

Class of 2023 athlete Kaleb Spencer flipped his commitment from Oklahoma to Miami, Spencer announced on Twitter.

“I would like to Thank the University of Oklahoma,” Spencer wrote in a statement on Twitter, “as well as Coach Ted, Coach (Venables) and support staff for the love, energy, and loyalty they’ve show to me and my family.

“It wasn’t an easy decision for me but sometimes we are called to be (a part) of a bigger fur true than we imagined for ourselves.”

Spencer originally committed to Oklahoma on May 9, 2022.

Following wide receiver Ashton Cozart, Spencer is just the second commitment in the 2023 cycle to decommit from Brent Venables at Oklahoma.

The Sooners now have 21 verbal commitments in the 2023 class, but still boast a talented secondary.

Consensus 4-star defensive backs Makari Vickers, Jacobe Johnson and Jasiah Wagoner are still committed to Oklahoma.

OU continues to pursue quarterback commit Jackson Arnold’s high school teammate Peyton Bowen, who continues to star at Denton Guyer High School.

Bowen is currently committed to Notre Dame, but has made a number of unofficial visits to Norman since the season kicked off. 

