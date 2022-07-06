Oklahoma Makes Top 3 for Elite 2023 LB Troy Bowles

Patience is paying off for Oklahoma's recruiting efforts, especially at the linebacker position, where two players recently committed to the Sooners.

Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners are starting to heat up on the recruiting trail.

After receiving a commitment from Phil Picciotti on Monday, Oklahoma received more good news Wednesday. Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles listed OU in his final three schools along with Ohio State and Georgia.

The Jesuit High product from Tampa, FL, is ranked the No. 2 linebacker in the country by 247 Sports and No. 3 at the position by Rivals.

Bowles is a 6-foot-1, 205-pound athlete known for his physicality and speed. He was the leading tackler for the Florida 6A state champions, earning second-team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors.

Bowles is no stranger to football at the professional level, as his father, Todd Bowles, is the new head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before the Buccaneers, he was the head man for the New York Jets after playing eight seasons in the NFL.

According to 247 Sports, the Sooners currently sit at No. 37 in the team recruiting rankings. With a strong close to the month, though, that number could be on the rise soon.

Bowles is set to announce his college decision on July 16.