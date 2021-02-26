Oklahoma makes top six of '22 defensive target

Alex Grinch has taken another step toward building Oklahoma’s recruiting pipeline in Tennessee.

The Sooners made the top six of Brentwood, TN, defensive back Myles Pollard, joining Tennessee, Michigan, Washington, Kentucky and Virginia Tech.

Rated a 3-star recruit by 247 Sports, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound prospect fits the mold of a long, athletic frame that Grinch and defensive backs coach Roy Manning seek at Oklahoma.

In an interview with Volunteer Country, Pollard said the timing of his announcement was a result of wanting to focus his attention on a few schools.

“I just wanted to narrow it down and focus on these schools,” Pollard told Volunteer Country. “I just feel like these schools are where my heart is at.”

Oklahoma has links to Pollard through his relationships with other products of the Tennessee high school football scene. Woodi Washington, Reggie Grimes and now transfer Keshawn Lawrence all have connections to Pollard, which affords him access to first hand accounts of how the OU program operates.

“Those three are part of the reason why (Oklahoma made the list),” Pollard told Volunteer Country. “I talk to Woodi and Keshawn a lot, especially since they are DB’s back there.”

Pollard said the Sooners are heavily involved with him on a daily basis, building a great relationship.

“It’s just really my relationship with Coach Grinch, Coach Manning and even Lincoln Riley,” he said. “They really keep tabs on me almost every day.

“Just the energy (Grinch) and Coach Manning bring every day, they are really similar personality-wise. I think (Grinch) really knows what he is talking about, too. Just a really good coach.”

On top of the relationships with the coaching staff, Pollard noted Oklahoma’s winning culture as part of the allure of the Sooners.

“It is a winning program, and they develop guys to the NFL,” he said. “I could see myself being there.”

Should Pollard commit to the Sooners in the future, he would make just the second defensive commit for OU’s class of 2022.

Though Oklahoma currently has six verbal commitments, only Lubbock, TX, linebacker Kobie McKinzie has been tabbed to suit up for Grinch’s defense.