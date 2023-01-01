Skip to main content

Oklahoma Makes Top Three for Transfer Portal Defensive Lineman

Brent Venables looks to continue to build depth along the defensive line through the transfer portal.

Oklahoma made the top three for a transfer portal defensive lineman on Sunday.

Davon Sears, a 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman who played at Texas State in 2022 named the Sooners alongside Tennessee and Penn State as his final schools.

Last year, Sears logged one quarterback sack and 15 total tackles for the Bobcats, as well as batting down a pair of passes at the line of scrimmage.

A product of Centerline High School in Detroit, MI, Sears first went to Ellsworth Community College out of high school before transferring to Texas State.

At Ellsworth, Sears earned All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference plaudits after recording two sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, 15 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Sears has two years of eligibility remaining.

Oklahoma has already added one defensive lineman through the transfer portal in Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey.

The Sooners are looking to curb the attrition suffered this year in the transfer portal.

Freshman defensive lineman Cedric Roberts, Alton Tarber and Kevonte Henry all entered the portal as well as Josh Ellison before the Cheez-It Bowl.

Oklahoma also lost Jalen Redmond to the NFL Draft, meaning Brent Venables, Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis have to work to rebuild the depth in the trenches via the transfer portal. 

