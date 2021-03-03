FootballMen's BasketballOther Sooners
Oklahoma makes top three of 2022 cornerback

Austin Jordan, former high school teammate of 2021 signee Billy Bowman, included the Sooners amongst his top schools
Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have themselves in contention for another marquee defensive back.

On Wednesday, Austin Jordan, a cornerback in the 2022 class, named the Sooners in his top three schools alongside Texas and Ohio State.

Jordan was a high school teammate of Billy Bowman, who enrolled with Oklahoma early in the 2021 class, at Denton (TX) Ryan High School.

Rated a 4-star recruit by the 247 Sports composite ranking, Jordan stands at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

Along with football, Jordan is also an accomplished track athlete. Competing in the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes, he clocked a 10.98 second time in the 100 meter dash as a freshman. 

On the football field, Jordan makes his presence felt as well. He was named the 2019 Texas District 4-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year for his exploits as a sophomore.

Jordan is also ranked the No. 21 cornerback prospect in the country, and he is slated as the No. 24-ranked high player in Texas. 

