Oklahoma makes top three of 2022 cornerback
Alex Grinch and Roy Manning have themselves in contention for another marquee defensive back.
On Wednesday, Austin Jordan, a cornerback in the 2022 class, named the Sooners in his top three schools alongside Texas and Ohio State.
Jordan was a high school teammate of Billy Bowman, who enrolled with Oklahoma early in the 2021 class, at Denton (TX) Ryan High School.
Rated a 4-star recruit by the 247 Sports composite ranking, Jordan stands at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.
Along with football, Jordan is also an accomplished track athlete. Competing in the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes, he clocked a 10.98 second time in the 100 meter dash as a freshman.
On the football field, Jordan makes his presence felt as well. He was named the 2019 Texas District 4-5A-I Defensive Newcomer of the Year for his exploits as a sophomore.
Jordan is also ranked the No. 21 cornerback prospect in the country, and he is slated as the No. 24-ranked high player in Texas.