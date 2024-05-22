All Sooners

Oklahoma Misses Out on 3-star In-State OL Antoni Ogumoro

Another in-state prospect slipped away from the Sooners as Antoni Ogumoro announced his pledge on Tuesday evening.

Randall Sweet

Antoni Ogumoro, Brandon Hall and Bill Bedenbaugh
Antoni Ogumoro, Brandon Hall and Bill Bedenbaugh / Elgin Football on Twitter/X
On Tuesday, 3-star Elgin (OK) offensive lineman Antoni Ogumoro announced his commitment to Tennessee.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, Ogumoro is rated the No. 495 overall prospect and No. 30 interior offensive lineman in the country, according to 247Sports' composite rankings. The Owls' standout chose the Volunteers over Oklahoma, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

OU was believed to be the favorite to land Ogumoro at one point, but the tides seemed to turn in the offensive lineman’s recruitment leading up to his commitment. 

Originally playing for White Oak High School in Jacksonville, NC, Ogumoro moved to Elgin, OK, just 66 miles from Norman, following the 2023 football season. The talented trench player was originally offered by Bill Bedenbaugh and company in March after visiting campus for one of OU's spring practice sessions. 

Ogumoro was in Norman again a month later for Oklahoma's spring game, where the 3-star recruit posted a photo with Sooners' head coach Brent Venables.

One day before his commitment, Bedenbaugh and OU safeties coach Brandon Hall visited Ogumoro in Elgin during one of the team's practices. In the end, however, Josh Huepel and company won the battle for the talented interior offensive lineman. 

Ogumoro is the second in-state prospect in the upcoming cycle to choose an out-of-state school over the Sooners after 4-star Washington tight end Nate Roberts committed to Ohio State in April. 

Oklahoma has still done well within state lines in the 2025 recruiting class, earning commitments from Trystan Haynes, Marcus James, Trynae Washington, Elijah Thomas, Alexander Shieldnight and Seth Freeman.

Even without Ogumoro, Bedenbaugh and company are off to a solid start in the upcoming cycle, as 3-star Melissa (TX) offensive lineman Owen Hollenbeck and 4-star Bridgeland (TX) tackle Ryan Fodje are already on board in OU’s 2025 class.

Oklahoma is also in the mix for offensive line prospects like 5-star Lewisville (TX) tackle Michael Fasusi, 5-star Denton Ryan (TX) tackle Ty Haywood, 4-star Skyridge (UT) guard Darius Afalava and 4-star Brophy (AZ) tackle Logan Powell.

Randall Sweet

