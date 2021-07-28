Oklahoma Offers 2023 4-Star CB Justyn Rhett

The Las Vegas native is rated the No. 20 cornerback in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports' composite rankings.

Oklahoma’s 2023 recruiting class is off to a really good start with the commitments of 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson and 4-star athlete Treyaun Webb, and they are looking to keep that positive momentum going.

The Sooners handed down another 2023 offer on Wednesday to a high-quality prospect in 4-star cornerback Justyn Rhett out of Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, NV.

Rhett is ranked as the No. 20 cornerback in the country and No. 3 overall player in the state of Nevada in 247Sports’ composite rankings. It is worth noting that Oklahoma just recently landed a teammate of Rhett’s in 4-star offensive lineman Jake Taylor earlier this month.

Rhett has the attention of essentially all the big boys and currently holds offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oregon, USC, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Tennessee and Texas A&M among many others.

Simply put, Rhett is an athlete with a really solid frame at 6-foot-1 and 192 pounds with still a couple of years left before he reaches college. He has a nose for the football and can make a play on the ball in the air while also being more than willing to come up and lay a solid hit.

Rhett falls into a somewhat similar model as the prototype Alex Grinch defensive back with a similar size to D.J. Graham and Joshua Eaton. He has all the looks of a quality addition to the team in the years ahead if the Sooners can find a way to bring him to Norman.

