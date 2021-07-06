Oklahoma Offers 2023 4-Star LB Tausili Akana

Akana is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class by 247Sports.

It has been a big week on the recruiting trail for Oklahoma making four new additions to their 2022 recruiting class, and now they can officially add a new target to their 2023 group.

The Sooners officially offered 4-star linebacker Tausili Akana out of Kahuku High School in Kahuku, HI on Tuesday.

Akana may be rated as a 4-star prospect right now, but that has a very good chance of rising in the coming years as he is currently ranked the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 recruiting class by 247Sports.

He has a laundry list of offers that includes LSU, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and USC among many other major programs. Simply put, Akana is being heavily sought after and will continue to be over the last couple of years of his high school career.

Despite still being two years away from playing collegiately, Akana has fantastic size and speed already at 6-foot-4 and 225 pounds. He is a ferocious defender who can fly to the football with a ceiling that is very obviously quite high.

His recruitment is easily one to keep a close eye on in the coming months as he is a fascinating prospect that will likely make one fan base very happy when his playing days at the next level arrive.