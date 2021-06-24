Oklahoma Offers 2023 WR Ashton Cozart

The DFW prospect now has 21 offers, including several from Big 12 schools and several SEC schools.

As Ashton Cozart’s recruiting has gained momentum, Oklahoma had been slow to make a scholarship offer.

That changed on Tuesday as OU finally offered Cozart.

Cozart took a campus visit last weekend while attending Lincoln Riley's elite summer camp. Sooner coaches apparently liked what they saw.

Cozart is a 2023 wide receiver from Marcus High School in Flower Mound, TX. He told SI Sooners at a 7-on-7 tournament in March that he had conversations with the OU coaching staff but hadn’t received the offer yet.

Meanwhile, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Cozart picked up offers from TCU (he called it his dream school), Tennessee, Oregon, Utah, Texas, Florida, Arkansas, Florida State, Penn State and Texas A&M. He now holds 21 Division I football offers.

Ashton Cozart (right) John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Cozart said schools wanted to see how his sophomore year went in track, and he’s been blazing so far, even running a 10.74 100 meters.

Cozart is a DFW native who recently returned after growing up in the Seattle area. He played varsity but was slowed by injury during his first two seasons at Kennedy Catholic High School — one of the top teams in the state of Washington — but many expect him to have a big junior year at Marcus.

Ashton Cozart (middle) with Dennis Simmons and Lincoln Riley Ashton Cozart via social media

Cozart told SI Sooners he’s been position training with Margin Hooks, a Waco native who became a star receiver at BYU and now trains young receivers in the Metroplex. Hooks has trained several prospects who ended up at Oklahoma, including Marvin Mims, Charleston Rambo and Trejan Bridges.

“He’s been teaching me a lot of good things,” Cozart said.