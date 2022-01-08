Oklahoma Offers Transfer Quarterback Chubba Purdy

The younger brother of Brock Purdy was a coveted prospect out of Arizona, then sat the bench at Florida State for the last two seasons before entering the transfer portal.

Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley didn’t prioritize quarterback recruits in either the 2020 or the 2022 class.

Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby are addressing that.

After offering — and quickly getting a signature from — Nick Evers in the ’22 class, OU on Saturday offered a scholarship to quarterback Chubba Purdy this week.

Purdy is a member of the 2020 class. He’s also a transfer from Florida State. Oh, and he’s Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy’s younger brother.

Purdy announced the offer Saturday on Twitter.

OU got a late commitment from 2020 QB Chandler Morris, who spent one season in Norman before transferring to TCU. The Sooners had nothing brewing in the 2022 class before Lebby and Venables landed Evers, a former verbal commitment to Florida who decommitted when coach Dan Mullen was fired.

Purdy signed with the Seminoles on Dec. 18, 2019 — the first day of the early signing period — as a 4-star prospect out of Gilbert, AZ. According to 247 Sports, Purdy was the No. 192 overall prospect, the No. 7 dual-threat QB in the country, and the No. 6 overall prospect out of Arizona.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Purdy, like his brother, is athletic and likes to scramble but has an electric arm with a quick release, great velocity and good accuracy.

He played in just four games in his two seasons in Tallahassee. He was 27-of-53 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and one interception as a true freshman, and this year went 5-for-5 for 98 yards with two TDs and no picks. He also rushed for 62 yards.

In two seasons at Perry High School, he produced more than 9,000 yards total offense with 111 touchdowns and was named the Arizona Offensive High School Player of the Year by the Arizona Cardinals.

As a senior, Purdy threw for 4,423 yards and accounted for 52 total touchdowns — including 10 plus a 2-point conversion in one game (five passing, five rushing).

During his junior year, Purdy had 3,425 yards and 36 touchdowns passing and 1,152 yards and 23 touchdowns rushing.

He chose Florida State over offers from Louisville, Arizona State, Boise State,Bowling Green, Cal, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oregon State, Purdue, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Washington State and others, then enrolled at FSU in June 2020, sat for two seasons behind Jordan Travis, James Blackmon and Mackenzie Milton before entering the transfer portal in November 2021.

Lebby was the coach who offered him from UCF, when Lebby was the Knights' offensive coordinator and QB coach under Josh Heupel.