Oklahoma OL Announces Transfer Portal Decision

Another Oklahoma football player is entering the transfer portal.

Brey Walker, a former 5-star prospect and a U.S. Army all-American, announced Sunday evening that he'll enter the portal next week.

"I just want to say that Oklahoma has always been my ideal school since I was a young child," Walker wrote on Twitter. "Additionally, I want to thank Bob Stoops for giving me a scholarship because he recognized that Oklahoma was where I was raised.

"Some of the best year of my life have been these last five years. I want to express my gratitude to all the coaches, players and supporters who have shaped me into the athlete and person I am today. That OUDNA will always be with me."

The 6-foot-7, 355-pound Walker came to OU from Westmoore High School, where 247 Sports named him a 5-star offensive tackle, and Rivals and ESPN tabbed him as a 4-star. He was ranked by 247 Sports as the No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation coming out in the 2018 class.

Walker redshirted in 2018 and played in just one game, ,then played in 13 of the Sooners’ 14 games in 2019, including starts at right guard against Texas Tech and Kansas. The following year he played in just three games, and in 2021 he played in 12 games — mostly on special teams or as a reserve.

This season, Walker played in 11 games, but only got into three games on offense and registered three snaps at left guard.

Walker will have one year of eligibility remaining. He is the ninth Sooner to enter the transfer portal since the Nov. 26 season finale at Texas Tech.